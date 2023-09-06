icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2023 04:22
HomeIndia

G20 presidency offers major opportunity for India – sherpa

The two-day summit will be held in the capital New Delhi this weekend
G20 presidency offers major opportunity for India – sherpa
India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant addressing the HT G20 Agenda event at Shangri-La Eros at Janpath on July 11, 2023 in New Delhi, India ©  Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi presents a significant opportunity for India to promote itself as an investment and tourism destination, according to government representative Amitabh Kant. The Indian capital is gearing up to host the event on September 9-10.

In an interview with India’s Business Today outlet released on Sunday, Kant highlighted ongoing infrastructure development which he insisted will facilitate business and enhance the quality of life across the country.

Discussing tourism, Kant said India currently has a modest 1.5% share of the global industry, which is valued at $5 trillion. Similarly, India has a relatively small portion of the global MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) market, valued at $650 billion, he added.

“The G20 presidency presents a valuable opportunity to capture a larger share of these markets,” stressed Kant, who is India’s ‘sherpa’ for the upcoming summit.

Modi outlines New Delhi’s G20 priorities, says ‘every voice’ matters
Read more
Modi outlines New Delhi’s G20 priorities, says ‘every voice’ matters

He claimed that the promotion of the local handicraft and handloom industries will further boost incomes for craftsmen and help introduce their work to a global audience.

Kant also praised the push to include the African Union (AU) as a permanent G20 member, describing it as a “major achievement” and noting that the 55-nation AU makes key political and economic decisions. South Africa is currently the only member of the G20 from the continent.

Talking to The Hindu on Saturday, Kant stated he was confident about the parties agreeing on economic issues at the summit.

“We will achieve consensus on all growth and development issues and on all our priorities. We are positive, constructive, ambitious and will be balanced. Our declaration will speak the voice of the Global South from where most of the global growth will come from in the next two decades,” he concluded.

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Covid loneliness
0:00
27:23
War by Hollywood script? Larry Johnson, Former analyst at the US Central Intelligence Agency
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies