icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Four Ukrainian saboteurs neutralized while trying to cross into Russia – FSB
16 Aug, 2023 14:39
HomeIndia

US auto giant to sell India plant to South Korean rival

The deal with Hyundai Motor will allow General Motors to finally exit the Indian market after years of dwindling sales
US auto giant to sell India plant to South Korean rival
© Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor announced on Wednesday that it will buy a plant owned by General Motors in the Indian state of Maharashtra.   

Hyundai, India’s second-biggest carmaker by sales, is planning to reach an annual cumulative production capacity of 1 million units through its plants in the town of Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, and General Motors’ Talegaon plant in Maharashtra. The agreement covers the acquisition and assignment of land and buildings along with certain machinery and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant, the South Korean company said, without providing details about the deal value.    

Manufacturing operations at the plant are scheduled to begin as early as in 2025, according to Hyundai, which is also planning to raise its sales of electric vehicles to 30% of total car sales by 2030.   

“As we reinforce our commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ [self-reliant India], we intend to create an advanced manufacturing center for Made-in-India cars in Talegaon, Maharashtra. Our manufacturing operations are scheduled to begin… in 2025,” said Unsoo Kim, managing director and CEO at Hyundai Motor India.   

READ MORE: Indian SUV maker sells 100,000 cars in a half hour

The agreement will allow General Motors to exit India. The US car manufacturer halted sales in the country in 2017 after years of diminishing returns, although its full withdrawal has been marred by complications, including legal tussles with workers and a failure to find a buyer for the Maharashtra plant.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
Niger coup
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies