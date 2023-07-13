EU debate on ethnic violence in Manipur riles India

New Delhi has reacted to European parliamentarians’ move to deliberate on what it sees as an ‘internal matter’

New Delhi has hit out at the European Parliament’s plans to hold an “urgent debate” on ethnic violence in the Indian state of Manipur. Speaking on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra described the matter as “totally internal to India” and drew parallels with the recent riots in Paris, which he called “France’s internal matter.”

Sporadic daily violence has raged in the remote northeastern Indian region since May, claiming over 150 lives and displacing tens of thousands of people. The unrest was sparked by ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities. “We are aware of what [is happening in the European Parliament] and we have made a reach out to the concerned EU parliamentarians, but we have made it very clear to them this is a matter totally and absolutely internal to India,” Kwatra told the media ahead of a two-day visit to France by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Six groups across the political spectrum submitted motions for an urgent debate on the situation in Manipur at a plenary session of the European Parliament. MEPs are expected to vote on Thursday on a proposed resolution following a debate categorized under “breaches of human rights, democracy and the Rule of Law.” Among other things, the joint motion cites “concerns about politically motivated, divisive policies promoting Hindu majoritarianism, and about an increase in activity by militant groups.”

The motion “strongly urges” New Delhi to “make the utmost effort to promptly halt the ongoing ethnic and religious violence, to protect all religious minorities, such as Manipur’s Christian community, and to pre-empt any further escalation.” It also “encourages” India’s central government and all political and religious leaders “to take urgent steps to restore calm and ensure an inclusive dialogue involving civil society and the affected communities.”

According to reports in the Indian media, the Modi government engaged one of Europe’s leading lobbying firms, Alber & Geiger, in a bid to persuade MEPs to withdraw their motions. While Kwatra did not comment on those claims, the reports noted that the Brussels-based lobbying agency had issued a statement to the European Parliament claiming that the instability in Manipur had been ongoing for some time, and that the Indian government was working tirelessly to restore peace.

The note further cited the Indian government’s move to create a peace committee in Manipur in June, arguing that the situation should be discussed between the EU Parliament and New Delhi “before such a harsh Urgency Resolution is discussed.”

The violence in Manipur has seen the Meitei ethnic group demand reservation under the Scheduled Tribe category. This has been opposed by the Kukis, who enjoy a similar privilege. On Wednesday, India’s Supreme Court directed both the federal and state governments to “make sufficient arrangements to ensure protection of lives and property of all citizens and residents of Manipur.”

European parliamentarians sought the debate on Manipur under provisions that allow urgent discussions on conflicts and human rights issues beyond the bloc. Similarly, the European Parliament discussed the situation in the troubled north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, after the Modi government revoked autonomy for the region. It was the first time in 11 years that the EU Parliament had discussed the “Kashmiri issue,” which India considers extremely sensitive.