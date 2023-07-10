Dozens dead, hundreds stranded after torrential rains in northern India

Homes and bridges were swept away in Himachal Pradesh and neighboring states as floods caused massive landslides

Northern India has witnessed heavy rains in the last several days. The state of Himachal Pradesh is the worst affected, with massive landslides destroying roads, homes, bridges, and paralyzing normal life. At least 19 deaths have been reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted “extremely heavy rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the adjoining areas of Punjab and Haryana states, citing an interaction between a ‘western disturbance’ and monsoon as the reason – similar to the 2013 flooding in Uttarakhand state, in which 5,000 people were killed and over 5,000 displaced.

Visuals of a flash flood hitting Thunag area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. Amid incessant rainfall lashing the hill state, Solan received 135 mm of rain on Sunday, breaking a 50-year-old record of 105 mm of rain in a day in 1971, while Una received the highest rainfall… pic.twitter.com/Tl1iM6poVc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2023

After a 10% deficit in rainfall in the month of June, the surge of the southwestern monsoon over the west coast and parts of northern India in the past week led to 2% excess rainfall over the country on July 9, according to the IMD. ‘Heavy rain’ alerts were also issued for Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, which recorded its highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, the government announced schools will be closed on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh has been hit the worst, with landslides and flash floods damaging homes and infrastructure, and paralyzing ordinary life. The local authorities ordered the closure of schools and colleges for two days. Fourteen major landslides and 13 flash floods were reported over the weekend, and over 750 roads have been closed, PTI news agency reported, citing the state emergency operations center. According to the IMD, Himachal Pradesh as a whole recorded 103.8mm of rainfall between Saturday and Sunday morning, compared to the norm – 8mm.

Hundreds of people were stranded in different parts of the state, including 200 tourists in Lahaul and Spiti valleys. Six deaths in several rain-related incidents were reported on Sunday, while the total death toll in the past three days totaled at least 19 across the affected states.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: In a late-night rescue operation, NDRF team rescued 6 people who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river following incessant rainfall in the state.(Visuals: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/RQMlHKnBUV — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued an appeal on Monday morning, urging people to remain indoors for the next 24 hours as the state continues to brace for heavy rainfall. The chief minister also urged members of the Legislative Assembly to remain in their respective constituencies and assist residents whenever required. Earlier, Sukhu expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and said that the district administration has been directed to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar also appealed to residents to avoid traveling to the hills due to the risk of landslides. While key roads in the Himalayan states have been closed and many Northern Railway train canceled, travelers were advised to refrain from any trips to the region, with those already in the state, especially around tourist hotspot Manali, advised not to venture out and to stay away from rivers and streams.