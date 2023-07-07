India to address Khalistan issue with UK official

The countries' national security advisors are expected to discuss New Delhi’s concerns over support for Punjab radicals in Britain

India’ National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval is set to meet his UK counterpart Tim Barrow in New Delhi on Friday, where they will are expected to address various bilateral issues, including the activities of pro-Khalistan radicals, the Hindustan Times reported, citing sources. India has also expressed concerns about the British government downplaying the Khalistan issue as well as the safety of Indian diplomats in the UK.

The meeting comes after the deaths of several leaders linked with the Khalistani separatist movement, which seeks to establish a sovereign state for India’s Sikh population in the Punjab region. The fatalities included the prominent Avtar Singh Khanda, who was known as a close associate of Amritpal Singh, the radical preacher who was arrested in April this year and incarcerated in Dibrugarh prison in Assam.

Doval will reportedly also raise the issue of security for Indian diplomats, specifically, the risk of High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami being targeted by pro-Khalistan extremists, in light of a protest scheduled for July 8 outside the Indian high commission in London. The rally was called after another prominent figure in the Khalistan movement, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was killed in a gang-related shooting incident in Canada on June 19.

Although Doval has been in contact with Barrow regarding the increase in pro-Khalistan extremism in the UK and its implications for bilateral relations, India has also expressed significant concerns about the British core establishment allegedly downplaying the issue, according to reports citing anonymous sources.

In an incident in London earlier this year, radicals led by Khanda pulled down the Indian Tricolour during a protest at the the country's high commission. The unrest in London triggered a strong response from the Indian government, with Delhi Police registering a First Information Report for a crime committed outside the country for the first time.

In April, the case was handed over to India’s National Investigation Agency, which has reportedly identified twelve suspects connected to the flag-desecration incident.