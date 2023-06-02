icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2023 20:11
HomeIndia

Passenger trains derail in India, at least 50 killed

Hundreds more have been injured after a major train collision in eastern India
Passenger trains derail in India, at least 50 killed
FILE PHOTO. Railway tracks pictured in the eastern Indian state of Odisha. ©  Getty Images / NurPhoto

Two passenger trains and a freight train collided in the eastern Indian state of Odisha late on Friday. The accident has left at least 50 people dead and hundreds injured, with some 200 people still feared trapped under the debris.

The exact circumstances and causes of the derailment still remain unclear. Two passenger trains suffered a head-on collision, reports on the accident indicate.

Footage from the scene shows multiple overturned train cars at the site, with first responders and civilians searching through the wreckage. Some of the cars appear to be badly damaged and bent, apparently due to the impact of the oncoming train.

“In Balasore, 10-12 coaches of the Coromandel Express train, traveling from Howrah to Chennai, derailed and encroached on to the opposite track, which led to the derailment of 3-4 coaches of a train traveling from Yeshwanthpur to Howrah,” railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma has said.

Explosion derails train in Russian region bordering Ukraine READ MORE: Explosion derails train in Russian region bordering Ukraine

The resulting pile-up killed at least 50 people, according to Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, the top administrator in Balasore, the district where the derailment took place. Some 200 people are feared trapped in the wreckage, he added.

Between 300 and 400 people also suffered injuries in the crash and ended up hospitalized, according to local officials.

The accident has prompted the cancellation of multiple trains on the affected route, which is considered to be one of the most important and busy railway arteries of India’s east.

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Homelessness and housing rights
0:00
27:0
CrossTalk: Brick by BRICS
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies