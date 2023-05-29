icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 May, 2023 22:57
HomeIndia

India investigates British arms and aerospace manufacturers in aircraft deal graft case

The allegations include criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption in a 2004 procurement of training jets

By Joydeep Sen Gupta, Asia Editor

India investigates British arms and aerospace manufacturers in aircraft deal graft case
FILE PHOTO: Detail of a Rolls Royce logo on a Rolls Royce Wraith. ©  Dominic Lipinski / PA Images via Getty Images

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) — the country’s premier probe agency — on Monday registered a complaint against British multinational aerospace and defense company, Rolls Royce, its former India Director Tim Jones, arms dealers and British nationals of Indian origin Sudhir Choudhrie and his son Bhanu Choudhrie, and British Aerospace Systems (BAE Systems).

The accusations involve corruption regarding the purchase of dozens of Hawk 115 trainer aircraft in 2004, when the erstwhile National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power. The CBI authorities said the accused had colluded with government officials, who allegedly abused their positions to give approval regarding the purchase of 24 of these planes for $906.87 million. The alleged wrongdoings fall under criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the 1988 Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI’s complaint follows up on a preliminary enquiry from December 2016, during the first term of PM Narendra Modi. As per the deal, the aircraft were to be delivered to India in flyaway condition and also allow state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to give license to manufacture another 42 planes through a transfer of technology (ToT) pact for an additional amount of $308.247 million. The process allegedly involved “paying huge bribes, commissions and kickbacks to intermediaries” even though the deal barred payments to middlemen, whose role has been under the scanner since the Swedish-made Bofors gun controversy broke out in the mid-1980s. Decades later, in 2012, the AgustaWestland helicopter deal raised a similar scandal where the role of a former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Marshal Shashindra Pal Tyagi came under scrutiny.

India accuses BBC of tax evasion
Read more
India accuses BBC of tax evasion

Between 2008 and 2010, the Indian government accused approved the license manufacturing of 57 additional Hawk aircraft by HAL for over 95 billion rupees (more than $1.1 billion) under a separate agreement with BAE Systems (Operations) Ltd, an entity of the BAES Group.

The CBI complaint revives a case made in 2012 by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which alleged Rolls Royce paying a bribe of $1.24 million to an intermediary to increase the license fee in India to $9.26 million from $4.94 million. These allegations were disclosed back in 2017, when Rolls Royce paid a $614.21 million fine to SFO to settle a case that entailed transactions with several countries, including India, China and Thailand.

At present, the IAF and the Indian Navy operate 123 and 17 Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers, respectively, most of which have been license-manufactured by HAL under the ToT agreement.

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-Goldman Sachs boss Jim O’Neill on the rise of BRICS and the backlash against ‘Americanization’
0:00
27:4
Green energy coercion
0:00
26:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies