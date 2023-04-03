icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2023 15:33
Indian opposition leader staves off prison term

A court in Gujarat has agreed to review Rahul Gandhi’s appeal in a case of defamation of everyone named Modi
Rahul Gandhi waves to his supporters as he leaves the court, in Surat, India, Monday, April 3, 2023. ©  AP Photo

An Indian court has agreed to grant a stay of a two-year prison sentence to opposition figure Rahul Gandhi, as he seeks to appeal his conviction. He was previously found guilty of defamation of people who share the surname with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expelled from the nation’s parliament.

Gandhi is a scion of the family behind the dynastic Congress Party, which was once a dominant power in India, but is currently the opposition. On Monday, he arrived at a district court in the city of Surat in the western state of Gujarat to file legal motions against last month’s conviction. He was accompanied by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other key supporters.

Additional Sessions Judge R P Mogera agreed to extend Gandhi’s bail until April 13, when the politician’s lawyers will be able to present their case to suspend his sentence. On May 3, the court will hear his appeal of the conviction.

The suspension, if granted, may have an effect on Gandhi’s status as a lawmaker. He was disqualified from sitting in the Indian parliament last month, a day after he lost his defamation case and was sentenced to prison on March 23.

India vs. the media: How Modi became a darling of the domestic press and a pariah for Western journalists READ MORE: India vs. the media: How Modi became a darling of the domestic press and a pariah for Western journalists

Gandhi cheered the development on Twitter, saying he is fighting “to save democracy” and that truth is his weapon.

The veteran politician got into legal trouble over a 2019 election speech in which he attacked the prime minister by linking him to two men – a fugitive diamond tycoon and a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League – who both also happen to have the surname Modi. “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” he wondered at the time.

The criminal defamation case was filed by a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Purnesh Modi, in his home city of Surat. Gandhi was given the highest possible punishment under the charge to show the seriousness of the violation coming from a lawmaker, according to the judge in his case.

