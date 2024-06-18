icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US puts part of key Russia tax treaty on ice

The action follows Moscow’s earlier suspension of certain provisions of the 1992 agreement
US puts part of key Russia tax treaty on ice
© Getty Images / Glowimages

The US Treasury Department has announced it is suspending certain provisions of the 1992 tax convention with Russia. The step follows Moscow’s scrapping of double-taxation treaties last year with those who have imposed sanctions against the country.

According to a press release published on the Treasury website on Monday, a formal notice has been provided to Moscow to confirm the suspension by mutual agreement. This is a response to Russia’s notification dated August 8, 2023, the department said.

The suspension will take effect on August 16, 2024, and will continue “until otherwise decided by the two governments.”

Double-taxation treaties are agreements between states designed to protect against the risk of the same income being taxed twice in both countries. Russia had such agreements with many nations, including EU member states, the UK, Australia, Canada, and the US, all of which have imposed sanctions on Moscow.

In 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the suspension of certain provisions of tax treaties with what Moscow terms ‘unfriendly states’.

READ MORE: Russia cancels tax agreements with 38 Western countries

In particular, the decree cancelled agreements between Russia and the US on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion on income and capital. All in all, Moscow scrapped double-taxation agreements with 38 countries, including the UK, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Finland, France, Germany, Spain.

