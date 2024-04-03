icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2024 13:21
HomeBusiness News

Amazon hired 1,000 Indian workers to support flagging AI push – media

The retailer is reportedly planning to ditch its self-service checkout systems that were designed to work without humans
Amazon hired 1,000 Indian workers to support flagging AI push – media
© Getty Images / Mike Kemp / Contributor

US retail giant Amazon has hired human workers in India to help its grab-and-go checkout systems, tech-focused news outlet Engadget reported on Monday, adding that the company is planning to ditch the unprofitable technology.

Amazon’s Just Walk Out tech reportedly relies on a host of cameras and sensors, as well as on human input to track what people take from stores, charging the customers in accordance with the data.

However, the company reportedly had to hire more than 1,000 people in India to scan the camera feeds to ensure accurate checkouts. Installing and maintaining all the necessary equipment is also proving too expensive and makes using the systems unprofitable. Just Walk Out systems have been installed in around half of Fresh stores across the US, Engadget claims.

Using the systems has also reportedly resulted in a wide range of frustrating issues for Amazon’s consumers, from receipts being sent out hours after purchase to completely mismanaged orders.

Amazon sued for pitching pricier products – Reuters READ MORE: Amazon sued for pitching pricier products – Reuters

In addition, the company is facing confidentiality challenges, as cameras and sensors are collecting biometric information on shoppers. In September, Amazon was hit by a class-action suit in New York, where plaintiffs accused the company of collecting biometric identifier information without properly disclosing the practices to consumers.

The Seattle-based company is reportedly planning to focus on offering Dash Carts, which allow customers to scan items while shopping, in grocery stores after testing the carts in Whole Foods and Fresh outlets, where the Just Walk Out system is currently used.

Just Walk Out technology will continue to be offered in select stores in the UK.

Founded as an e-commerce business, Amazon opted to enter the physical retail sector five years ago. The company opened its first Amazon Fresh store in 2020, and operates more than 40 around the country. In 2017, Amazon bought the Whole Food grocery chain, which caters for a wealthier clientele. The corporation has also added Amazon Go cashier-less stores to its portfolio.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Death of empires: The collapse of the US and what will follow is inevitable
Death of empires: The collapse of the US and what will follow is inevitable FEATURE
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel FEATURE
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of empires: The collapse of the US and what will follow is inevitable
Death of empires: The collapse of the US and what will follow is inevitable FEATURE
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel FEATURE
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Israel’s attacks on Gaza & UNWRA
0:00
27:19
Striking Iran in Syria: Has Israel gone too far?
0:00
26:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies