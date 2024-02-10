icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian ‘terrorist attack’ on civilian ships foiled – Moscow
10 Feb, 2024 14:02
HomeBusiness News

Amazon sued for pitching pricier products – Reuters

The online retailer used an algorithm that reportedly steered customers to more expensive items
Amazon sued for pitching pricier products – Reuters
© Getty Images / nito100

Online retail giant Amazon has been sued in a proposed US class action for allegedly violating consumer protection laws, Reuters reported on Friday.

According to the report citing a complaint filed in a federal court in Seattle, Amazon was illegally steering customers to more expensive products by using an algorithm which determines what to display in the retailer’s ‘Buy Box’ when buyers searched for products. The suit claims that the algorithm often picked higher-priced items to display to customers instead of cheaper ones.

The complaint also stated that buyers were likely to heed Amazon’s suggestions 98% of the time, trusting the retailer to offer the best deals. According to documents cited by the news outlet, however, the algorithm was created specifically to benefit the retail giant by suggesting sellers that are part of its ‘Fulfillment By Amazon’ program and pay the marketplace extra fees for its services.

“While ostensibly identifying the selection that consumers would make if they considered all the available offers, Amazon’s Buy Box algorithm deceptively favors Amazon’s own profits over consumer well-being,” the lawsuit stated. The practice allegedly violates a Washington state law against deceptive trade practices.

Amazon has so far declined to comment on the case, the latest in a slew of private and government actions regarding the retailer’s business practices. Two separate class actions that also focused on violations against consumers claimed that Amazon charged buyers for returned purchases and failed to meet delivery times.

Russian tycoon loses $230 million art trial in US READ MORE: Russian tycoon loses $230 million art trial in US

In September last year, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also filed an antitrust lawsuit against the company for allegedly abusing its market dominance by forcing sellers to use its warehouses and delivery services, thus inflating prices for products.

Amazon asked a federal judge to dismiss the case in December, arguing that its business practices are standard in the retail industry, and calling the lawsuit an “effort to hobble one of America’s most consumer-focused businesses.” Earlier this week, the FTC responded by asking for the lawsuit to continue.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy ExclusiveFEATURE
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy ExclusiveFEATURE
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Cornel West: Biden is an enabler of genocide in Gaza, US empire is in decay and must be dismantled
0:00
28:8
Julian Assange & bugging Ecuador’s embassy
0:00
27:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies