icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin’s dream, Russian unity, conflict with NATO: Key takeaways from victory speech
18 Mar, 2024 09:56
HomeBusiness News

Ukraine won’t extend Russian gas transit deal – official   

The current contract between Moscow and Kiev expires in 2024 
Ukraine won’t extend Russian gas transit deal – official   
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko. ©  Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Kiev has no plans to prolong the current contract with Russia on gas transit to the EU when it expires this year, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Sunday.

Brokered by the EU, the current five-year deal was signed in 2019. Under the agreement, Russian energy giant Gazprom agreed to transit 65 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas through Ukraine in 2020, and 40 bcm annually between 2021 and 2024.

“I can confirm that we have no plans to enter into any additional agreements or extend this [current] agreement,” Galushchenko said.

A stress test of Ukraine’s gas transmission system has proved it “can function without transit,” the official claimed. Kiev is boosting its energy security and independence by increasing domestic gas production, Galushchenko added.

The decision to dump the gas transit deal would mean that Russian gas flows to the EU through one of the last remaining routes will stop, depriving Ukraine of billions of dollars in fees.   

Prior to March 2022, the EU received most of its natural gas from Russia through Ukraine’s pipeline network. However, sanctions against Moscow and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline led to a dramatic reduction in supplies and frenzied stockpiling in the EU in 2022.   

Ukraine names condition for continued Russian gas transit to EU READ MORE: Ukraine names condition for continued Russian gas transit to EU

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in February the bloc has “no interest to prolong the trilateral gas transit agreement with Russia” as the bloc plans to completely phase out energy imports from Russia by 2027.  

Russian gas is still being transported to the bloc, even though transit flows have been less than 40% of the contracted volume since 2022. Countries such as Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic remain heavily dependent on imports from Russia through Ukraine.   

Moscow would use alternative routes and sea-borne deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) if Ukraine scraps the pipeline deal, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in January. He noted that Russia is ready to hold talks with the EU on alternative options for natural gas supplies.  

Bloomberg wrote in January that even without a new deal, Gazprom could maintain supplies to willing EU buyers by booking short-term capacity in Ukraine via capacity auctions.  

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal announced earlier this month that Kiev would continue the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory to Western Europe after 2024 only if EU countries ask it to do so.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Out of ideas?
0:00
25:12
Ukraine’s demographic catastrophe
0:00
25:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies