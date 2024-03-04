icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Supreme Court rules Trump can’t be kicked off ballots
4 Mar, 2024 15:18
HomeBusiness News

Ukraine names condition for continued Russian gas transit to EU

Kiev has said that it has no intention of prolonging its current agreement with Gazprom, which expires at the end of this year
Ukraine names condition for continued Russian gas transit to EU
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denis Shmigal ©  Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Ukraine would continue the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory to Western Europe after 2024 only if EU countries ask it to do so, Prime Minister Denis Shmigal has announced.

Ukraine’s vast gas pipeline network has been used for years to transport natural gas from sources in Russia to needy markets in the EU. However, the current transit agreement between Ukraine and Russian energy giant Gazprom expires at the end of this year.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Shmigal reiterated Ukraine's position: that it has no intention of engaging in negotiations with Russia or signing an agreement with Gazprom.

“If European countries act either as a consortium or if any of our European partners wishes to transit their gas, we are ready to provide such a service. The ball is in the court of the EU and our European partners,” Shmigal said, as quoted by the news agency Interfax Ukraine. “It could be a group of European countries that are interested in maintaining the transit of gas,” he added.

Ukraine is still a key route for Russian gas to reach countries such as Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, even though flows on the transit pipelines have been less than 40% of the contracted volume since 2022, when the EU unleashed a sanctions campaign against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine. Another buyer of Russian gas, Hungary, said last week that transit via Ukraine was obsolete because Türkiye had provided an alternative.

According to Bloomberg, even without a new deal, Gazprom may maintain supply to willing EU buyers by booking short-term capacity in Ukraine via capacity auctions.

EU working to completely stop Russian gas transit via Ukraine – official READ MORE: EU working to completely stop Russian gas transit via Ukraine – official

The European Commission also confirmed on Monday that it does not intend to engage with Moscow on transit of Russian gas to EU members through Ukraine, the news agency Ukrinform reported, citing European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

The EU instead plans to “get rid” of Russian gas by 2027 at the latest and is working to find alternative supply routes and alternative suppliers, Simson said.

The head of Russia’s Energy Ministry Nikolay Shulginov said in January that if Russia’s customers in the EU are interested in continuing gas transits, a solution may be found.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Sunk cost fallacy
0:00
26:10
Russian space nukes
0:00
23:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies