icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICC issues arrest warrants for top Russian military commanders
5 Mar, 2024 12:55
HomeBusiness News

Musk loses title of world’s richest man – Bloomberg

Plunging Tesla stock has seen the EV maker’s CEO dethroned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos
Musk loses title of world’s richest man – Bloomberg
©  Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Elon Musk has lost his title as the world’s richest person, being replaced by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, a listing of the world’s 500 richest people.

As of Tuesday, Bezos’ net worth was $200 billion, while Musk’s stood at $198 billion. According to the index, the Tesla CEO has lost more than $31 billion over the past year, while Bezos has gained more than $23 billion.

MarketWatch attributed Musk’s dethronement to the sinking of Tesla stock. Shares in the EV maker slid more than 7% on Monday after the firm introduced price cuts and discounts in the US and China. Since the start of the year, Tesla stock has fallen about 24%.

It is the first time since late 2021 that Bezos has sat atop the Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. He owns about 9% of Amazon – the world’s biggest online retailer – as well as wholly owning space exploration company Blue Origin and other businesses.

READ MORE: Elon Musk sued by former Twitter executives

The world’s third richest man, according to Bloomberg, is French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy). Bezos, Musk, and Arnault have been jostling for the top spot for years. Arnault previously briefly surpassed Musk at the top of the index. The trio are the only individuals ever to have exceeded $200 billion in net worth, according to Bloomberg.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Direct involvement
0:00
25:27
Super Tuesday
0:00
27:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies