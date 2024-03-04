icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Mar, 2024 22:24
HomeWorld News

Elon Musk sued by former Twitter executives

The plaintiffs are claiming that they are owned a combined $128 million in severance
Elon Musk sued by former Twitter executives
Parag Agrawal, then CEO of Twitter, attends a July 2022 conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. © Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch

Former Twitter executives who lost their jobs after Elon Musk bought the social media platform have sued the billionaire technology magnate, claiming he owes them $128 million in unpaid severance.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in US District Court in San Francisco on behalf of ex-CEO Parag Agrawal and three other senior executives, claiming that Musk refused to honor his contractual obligations to employees who were ousted after he bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. He later renamed the platform X.

“This is the Musk playbook: to keep the money he owes other people and force them to sue him,” lawyers for the former executives said in the lawsuit. “Even in defeat, Musk can impose delay, hassle and expense on others less able to afford it.”

Musk decries US government censorship
Read more
Musk decries US government censorship

Agrawal had total compensation valued at more than $30 million in 2021, his last full year at Twitter. Musk claimed in termination letters that the executives were being fired for “gross negligence” and “willful misconduct, therefore, he would not have to pay them severance, according to the lawsuit.

The new Twitter owner never provided specific allegations to back up those claims, and his employees prolonged the appeal process by trying for a year to “come up with facts to support his pre-ordained conclusion, to no avail,” the plaintiffs claimed. The lawsuit added that Musk vowed to take out revenge on the Twitter executives after they blocked his effort to back out of the takeover deal.

Musk, who has a net worth estimated by Forbes magazine at more than $200 billion, faces another lawsuit concerning $500 million in severance claims by former Twitter managers and engineers, as well as multiple cases alleging non-payment of obligations to landlords and vendors. “Musk doesn’t pay his bills, believes the rules don’t apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him,” lawyers for the fired executives argued.

READ MORE: Twitter staff knew Trump didn't violate policy – Musk

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Sunk cost fallacy
0:00
26:10
Russian space nukes
0:00
23:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies