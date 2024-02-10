icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian ‘terrorist attack’ on civilian ships foiled – Moscow
10 Feb, 2024 14:40
HomeBusiness News

Israel’s credit rating downgraded on war risks

Moody’s placed the country on review following the escalation of hostilities in Gaza
Israel’s credit rating downgraded on war risks
© Getty Images / Atlantide Phototravel

International ratings agency Moody’s has lowered Israel’s credit rating, in the country’s first-ever sovereign downgrade, the company announced on Friday.

Moody’s cut Israel’s credit score to A2, the sixth-highest investment grade, and kept its outlook as “negative,” meaning further downgrades are possible. The agency cited political and fiscal risks from Israel’s continued war with Palestinian militant group Hamas as the reason for the downgrade.

“The ongoing military conflict with Hamas, its aftermath and wider consequences materially raise political risk for Israel as well as weaken its executive and legislative institutions and its fiscal strength, for the foreseeable future,” the agency said in a statement on its website.

“While fighting in Gaza may diminish in intensity or pause, there is currently no agreement to end the hostilities durably and no agreement on a longer-term plan that would fully restore and eventually strengthen security for Israel,” Moody’s added. It noted that it “expects that Israel’s debt burden will be materially higher than projected before the conflict.”

Moody’s placed Israel’s credit rating on review back in October, less than two weeks after the country declared war on Hamas following a surprise attack by the militant group which killed around 1,200 Israelis. S&P and Fitch also placed Israel on negative ratings watch, but so far have not downgraded its credit score. S&P warned last month that it could also cut Israel’s sovereign rating if the war with Hamas expands to other fronts, such as Lebanon or Iran.

READ MORE: Israel’s credit rating under threat

Commenting on the downgrade, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted it does not reflect the state of the country’s economy, but “is entirely due to the fact that we are at war.”

“The rating will go back up as soon as we win the war,” he said in a statement, as cited by Bloomberg.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy ExclusiveFEATURE
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy ExclusiveFEATURE
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Cornel West: Biden is an enabler of genocide in Gaza, US empire is in decay and must be dismantled
0:00
28:8
Julian Assange & bugging Ecuador’s embassy
0:00
27:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies