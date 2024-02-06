icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2024 14:18
McDonald’s and Starbucks say Gaza conflict is hurting business

The US fast-food giants have faced boycotts in Muslim countries over perceived support for Israel
Protesters put stickers that read 'Boycott Israel' on a McDonald's in Toulouse, France. ©  Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza has hurt McDonald’s sales in the Middle East, the US fast-food chain has said.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenues released on Monday were below market expectations, with the burger giant citing the impact of the conflict in the Middle East. Sales growth in the licensed franchise markets was also weaker than expected. McDonald’s shares fell nearly 4% following the report.

Another American company, coffee franchise Starbucks, also revealed last week that it missed Wall Street revenue forecasts in the fourth quarter of 2023 amid a decline in domestic and international sales. The coffeehouse chain also cited the impact of the conflict in Gaza, as well as increased discounting by rivals in overseas markets.

The two restaurant giants are among several Western brands that have seen boycott campaigns against them over their perceived pro-Israeli stance.

McDonald’s said the company saw weaker sales in majority-Muslim countries, like Malaysia and Indonesia, and in France, which has the largest Muslim population in Western Europe. McDonald’s did not note any effect on its domestic sales.

Starbucks admitted last week that boycotts had not only hurt its sales in the Middle East but also in the US.

