1 Feb, 2024
Berlusconi’s villa put on sale for over $500 million – FT

The Sardinian property of Italy’s late ex-prime minister is famous for hosting many prominent politicians, including Russian President Vladimir Putin
©  Flickr / kabatology

The family of Italy’s late former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has put up for sale his luxurious Sardinian beach estate, Villa Certosa, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources at real estate adviser Dils, which will be in charge of the sale.

According to the report, the price tag for the property has been set at €500 million ($540 million), nearly twice as much as its latest appraisal in 2021, which assessed the estate at €260 million.

Sources said the transaction will be private, and will not be advertised publicly. Several billionaires from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and the US are reportedly among potential buyers, along with a number of international luxury hospitality companies. Viewings are due to begin later this month.

Neither Dils CEO Giuseppe Amitrano nor the spokesperson for the Berlusconi family holding company has so far commented on the report.

Villa Certosa is a 110-hectare estate on Sardinia’s northeastern coast. It has 68 rooms, along with direct access to the Mediterranean Sea, several swimming pools and tennis courts, four bungalows, a gym, a greenhouse, and an amphitheater.

Berlusconi, who died last June, acquired the property in the late 1980s and completely rebuilt and enlarged it. He went on to host many prominent politicians at the estate, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US President George Bush and ex-UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The Berlusconi family owns multiple properties in Italy and abroad. According to media reports, Villa Certosa is among several estates that will go on sale in the near future, as their upkeep has become increasingly expensive. Some properties, however, will remain in the family, with ownership divided among Berlusconi’s five children.

