icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jan, 2024 12:05
HomeBusiness News

Fuel tanker costs surge on Red Sea crisis – Bloomberg

Houthi attacks in the waterway have prompted many companies to redirect vessels to longer and more expensive routes
Fuel tanker costs surge on Red Sea crisis – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Paul Russell

The cost of shipping fuel by sea has in some cases soared above $100,000 a day due to continued disruptions in the Suez Canal and Red Sea caused by attacks by the Houthi rebels, Bloomberg reported this week.

According to data from the Baltic Exchange in London, the price of shipping oil and refined products from the Middle East to Japan surged by 3% on Thursday alone, to $101,000 a day, the highest cost for that particular route since 2020.

The same trend has been observed for vessels carrying fuel from the Middle East to Europe. Tanker costs on this route have surged to within the range of $97,000-$117,000 per day, depending on the size of the ship.

The Houthis, an Islamist group that controls a large part of Yemen, have been attacking and hijacking ships crossing the vital waterway that handles about 15% of global trade in what they claim is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians. Despite the US and allies having deployed a naval taskforce to the area to safeguard shipping, many freight companies have halted travel through the waterway and instead make the far longer and more expensive journey around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa.

According to an earlier report by the Wall Street Journal, citing data from London-based Drewry Shipping Consultants, the average worldwide cost of shipping a 40-foot container jumped 23% to $3,777 in the week ending January 18, more than double what it cost only a month prior.

READ MORE: Shipping giant abandons Red Sea route amid Houthi crisis

Many analysts now warn that the shipping crisis in the Red Sea may cause a new surge in global inflation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Whistleblowing on domestic violence
0:00
26:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies