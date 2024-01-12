icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US, UK strikes on Houthis in Yemen: Live updates
12 Jan, 2024 20:09
HomeBusiness News

Russia preparing legal battle over frozen reserves

Discussions about outright seizure of Moscow’s withheld assets have recently become more frequent in Western capitals
Russia preparing legal battle over frozen reserves
© Getty Images / Anadolu / Contributor

Russia is preparing to mount a legal battle to prevent its reserves frozen in the West from being seized, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. An estimated $300 billion worth of Russian assets were frozen last March as part of Ukraine-related sanctions.

While Russian officials reportedly believe the risk of outright seizure is low, the Bank of Russia is working on an agreement to retain international law firms to represent the country in case the battle ends up in court, according to the outlet.

Western nations placed unprecedented sanctions on Russia following the sharp escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions in February 2022 but have largely balked at the idea of seizing Moscow’s substantial reserve holdings.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that seizing the funds was “not something that is legally permissible in the United States.”

However, this sentiment appears to be softening. A New York Times report from late December indicated that the administration of US President Joe Biden is “quietly signaling new support” for grabbing the assets. The article noted that the discussions come at a time when it is becoming increasingly difficult to muster financial support for Ukraine.

Frozen fortune: Where is Russia’s $300 billion? READ MORE: Frozen fortune: Where is Russia’s $300 billion?

Moscow, meanwhile, has warned of “serious consequences” if Western states go through with the plan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Thursday that such a move would entail “very serious judicial and legal costs for those who make such decisions,” according to the Bloomberg News report.

A report by Roscongress, a Russian development institution, published in December, examined other instances of reserves being frozen – such as in North Korea and Iran – and found that in Russia’s case the risks of a seizure “remain low.”

The idea remains controversial even in Western policy circles. An op-ed in Bloomberg by Andreas Kluth in late December remonstrated against seizing Russia’s reserves, arguing that doing so would violate international law and would “signal to China and other countries that have tense relations with the US that their central-bank assets will be confiscated next.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Annihilating Gaza
0:00
28:22
The cost of clean water
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies