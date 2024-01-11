icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-Ukrainian MP urges corruption charges in Biden impeachment investigation
11 Jan, 2024 15:23
HomeBusiness News

Russian economy biggest in Europe – Putin

The country has outperformed its regional peers in terms of purchasing power parity, according to the president
Russian economy biggest in Europe – Putin
© Getty Images / mikolajn

The Russian economy is growing at a rapid pace, and its gross domestic product (GDP) may have expanded by more than the previously estimated 3.5% in 2023, President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday.

Speaking with business representatives of Russia’s Far East in the city of Khabarovsk, the Russian president noted that this is an “amazing” success given that the country has had to operate under unprecedented Western economic sanctions.

It seems that we are being strangled and crushed from all sides, but we have become the first in Europe in terms of economic output. We have overtaken Germany, and they’ve dropped to fifth place [after] China, USA, India, Japan, Russia. [We’re] number one in Europe,” he stated. The president was referring to Russia having moved into fifth place among world economies – and first in Europe – if measured by GDP on a PPP (purchasing power parity) basis. PPP is a metric popular with many economists that compares economic productivity and standards of living between countries by adjusting for the differences in the cost of goods and services.

Putin noted that the drop experienced by Russia’s economy in the wake of Western restrictions last year turned out to be less significant than previously estimated.

We always thought in 2022 we suffered from a 2.1% decline, but this in fact turned out to be 1.2%. Therefore, GDP growth [for 2023] may be higher,” he said, adding that it may even exceed 4%. Still, Putin believes there is much potential for improvement.

World Bank issues new Russian GDP forecasts READ MORE: World Bank issues new Russian GDP forecasts

In terms of PPP, we have overtaken the whole of Europe, but with regard to per capita GDP, we still need to try harder,” the Russian leader stated.

Putin also noted that the tight monetary policy adhered to by the Bank of Russia over the past several months is a temporary measure to rein in inflation. The regulator more than doubled the key rate in 2023 to 16% in a series of consecutive hikes, even though, according to official projections, annual inflation dropped significantly in 2023 versus the previous year, to 7.5% from nearly 12%.

The key rate in its current form is temporary in nature… When issues related to inflation are resolved, the situation will change,” Putin pledged, adding that the country will reach the target indicators in the near term. The central bank last month predicted that inflation is likely to decline to 4.0-4.5% in 2024 and stay close to 4% going forward.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of clean water
0:00
25:47
CrossTalk: Lipstick on a pig 
0:00
25:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies