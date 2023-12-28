Chinese tech giant rebounds from US sanctions

Huawei has become one of the world’s largest chip manufacturers

Huawei’s chipset subsidiary HiSilicon has become world’s fifth largest chipmaker, with a 3% share of the global chipset market, according to the latest analysis published by technology market-research firm Counterpoint.

The research, based on third-quarter results, shows the ranking led by Qualcomm products, which account for about 40% of the entire chipset market. The US multinational is followed by Apple, whose market share amounts to 31%.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek was ranked third, with a 15% market share. Counterpoint’s findings calculate that the three chipset majors together control up to 86% of the entire mobile processor market.

One of the largest global smartphone manufacturers, Samsung, was ranked fourth on the list, with a 7% market share.

Following Huawei in fifth place, China’s UNISOC ranks sixth and has a market share of 2%, while seventh-placing Google controls 1% of the global market with its Tensor processors.

The world’s largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment, Huawei has found itself among the Chinese corporate majors that have been hit by a sweeping US technology ban.

In 2019, Washington banned US firms from selling software and equipment to Huawei and restricted international chipmakers using US-made technology from partnering with the Chinese firm. The White House attributed the tech ban to national-security concerns, including a potential for cyberattacks from or spying by Beijing.

Before 2020, Huawei was a global leader in the smartphone industry, behind only Samsung and Apple. However, it relied heavily on technology and components made in the US or produced by companies under American patents.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section