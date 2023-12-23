icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2023 12:29
HomeBusiness News

UK likely in recession – data

Revised official statistics show a GDP contraction in the third quarter
UK likely in recession – data
© Getty Images / SHansche

Britain’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter of the year, raising the possibility that the country is already in a recession, the latest data shows.

Third quarter GDP dropped 0.1% from the previous quarter after initial estimates suggested growth had been flat, according to a revised report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Friday. The ONS also downgraded its GDP figure for the second quarter, saying there was no growth between April and June, compared to the 0.2% expansion previously estimated.

According to the report, the fall in GDP was due to the struggling services sector, which accounts for four-fifths of UK output. Services fell 0.2%, more than offsetting growth of 0.4% in construction and 0.1% in production. Economists say the revision to the third quarter puts the UK at risk of a technical recession, which is typically defined as two quarters or more of falling GDP. Data shows that output decreased 0.3% in October on a month-on-month basis, putting the economy on track to shrink in the fourth quarter.

“The mildest of mild recessions may have begun in the third quarter,” Capital Economics analyst Ashley Webb was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. “Looking ahead, the latest activity surveys point to weak GDP growth in the fourth quarter too,” he added.

READ MORE: British economic contraction worse than expected

Separate data from the ONS showed that retail sales grew by more than expected last month, with trading boosted by earlier-than-usual and wider Black Friday discounts. Meanwhile, experts say revised GDP figures could increase the pressure on the Bank of England, prompting it to start cutting rates again. The regulator had earlier projected a 50% chance of a recession in the second half of the year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iran-US war over Gaza would result in $200 oil + Why Russia sanctions were doomed to fail – Jim Rickards
0:00
27:15
The Hunter Biden laptop
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies