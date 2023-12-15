icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian economy, sanctions & Ukraine conflict: Key takeaways from Putin’s marathon press conference
15 Dec, 2023 05:21
HomeBusiness News

British economic contraction worse than expected

Output declines in all three major sectors were key contributors to a drop in GDP in October
British economic contraction worse than expected
© Getty Images / Dominic Lipinski - PA Images / Contributor

The UK economy contracted by 0.3% in October, the first time since July that GDP had shrunk on a month-by-month basis, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

The drop comes after a gain of 0.2% in September. Services, industrial production, and construction all showed weaker-than-expected results. The three sectors, which combined had declined for the first time in five months, were the major trigger for the drop in GDP due to their size in the economy.

In particular, manufacturing and construction fell by 1.1% and 0.5% respectively in October, while the country’s dominant services sector shrank by 0.2%.

Consumer-facing services saw a decrease of 0.1%, leaving output in the sector 5% below pre-pandemic levels. The largest negative contributions came from other personal service activities, which declined by 2.3%.

Brits have become much poorer than French – study READ MORE: Brits have become much poorer than French – study

The data comes just ahead of the Bank of England’s final rate-setting meeting of the year. On Thursday, the regulator is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at a 15-year high of 5.25%.

The British pound dropped by around 0.3% against the US dollar to $1.25 on Wednesday following the release of the GDP figures, as traders ramped up bets that the central bank would be pushed into deeper rate cuts in 2024.

Over the past several years, British households and businesses have been under growing pressure due to the cost-of-living crisis, while the chances of a recession have been rising.

Wednesday’s numbers exposed the challenges London is currently facing in its efforts to boost the economy amid high interest rates and the pressure of inflation on households’ disposable incomes.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Witnessing genocide
0:00
26:37
Dazzling & dangerous: the terrain of North Ossetia – Alania
0:00
23:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies