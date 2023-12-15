icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Dec, 2023 15:14
HomeBusiness News

Russia-China energy trade soaring – deputy PM

The two countries have been ramping up economic cooperation at an unprecedented pace
Russia-China energy trade soaring – deputy PM
FILE PHOTO: The terminal point of the Eastern Siberia – Pacific Ocean pipeline in the Kozmino specialized oil-loading sea port in Primorsky Region. ©  Sputnik / Svetlana Majorova

Russia supplied more oil and petroleum products to China in the first ten months of this year than during the whole of 2022, as Moscow ramps up energy cooperation with the Asian country, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak revealed on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Russia-China intergovernmental commission in Beijing, he said Russia would further boost energy supplies, adding that Moscow also wants to lure Chinese investment and technology into its energy sector.

“We are committed to the closest partnership with the Chinese side in the energy sector and in all areas of cooperation. We are talking about both further increasing the supply of Russian energy resources to the Chinese market and attracting Chinese investments and advanced technological solutions to the fuel and energy complex of the Russian Federation,” the deputy prime minister stated.

Russia emerged as China’s fifth-largest trading partner (excluding Hong Kong and Taiwan) from January through November, behind the US, EU, South Korea, and Japan.

Trade turnover between Russia and China has already exceeded a target of $200 billion set by Moscow and Beijing with a third of that volume accounting for energy supply, Novak noted.

READ MORE: Russia-China trade increases 26% in a year

According to Chinese customs data, trade volumes with Russia increased by 26.7% in the first 11 months of 2023, amounting to a record $218.17 billion.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov had earlier forecast that bilateral trade would grow to $300 billion by the end of the decade.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green
Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green FEATURE
‘Faith in Israel’s strength has been shaken’: RT speaks with Hezbollah about Gaza war
‘Faith in Israel’s strength has been shaken’: RT speaks with Hezbollah about Gaza war FEATUREExclusive
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green
Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green FEATURE
‘Faith in Israel’s strength has been shaken’: RT speaks with Hezbollah about Gaza war
‘Faith in Israel’s strength has been shaken’: RT speaks with Hezbollah about Gaza war FEATUREExclusive
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Witnessing genocide
0:00
26:37
Dazzling & dangerous: the terrain of North Ossetia – Alania
0:00
23:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies