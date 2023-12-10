icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Dec, 2023 13:22
HomeBusiness News

Truck sales in Russia on course for all-time record

More than 120,000 new vehicles were sold in the country in the first 11 months of the year
Truck sales in Russia on course for all-time record
© Sputnik / Stanislav krasilnikov

Sales of new trucks in Russia have been skyrocketing this year, with sales topping 128,000 vehicles between January and November, according to data published this week by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Statistics show that during the 11-month reporting period, truck sales reached 128,069 vehicles, an 81.5% annual increase. In November alone, 12,067 trucks were sold in the country. Analysts expect final sales for 2023 to surpass the all-time high of 128,900, recorded in 2012.

Of the trucks sold in Russia so far this year, giant KAMAZ has sold the largest number, 26,066 vehicles, taking a 20% share of the market. It was followed by Chinese manufacturers Sitrak (21,678), Shacman (18,540), and FAW (11,782).

Experts have noted that the boom in truck sales stems from several factors. With Western sanctions placed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict, many carmakers left the country’s market, including Volvo Trucks, Mercedes, Scania, MAN, DAF, Iveco, Renault, Mitsubishi, Fuso, and Isuzu. As a result, last year many Russian importers were either unable to quickly find replacements or decided to postpone new truck purchases. This year, according to a recent report by consultants at Expert RA, most large motor carriers and construction companies have instead been “actively covering the fleet deficit” with Chinese vehicles.

In conditions when manufacturers from Europe stopped supplying cars and spare parts and revoked service licenses, we had to choose Chinese cars,” the head of the road services firm Avtoban Motor Transport, Konstantin Kourov, told Vedomosti news outlet.

Production of luxury Russian cars begins in UAE READ MORE: Production of luxury Russian cars begins in UAE

According to him, there are “no problems” with the supply of dump trucks and spare parts from China, and the price of a Chinese dump truck can be up to three times lower than that of an EU-made one.

Another reason for the demand for trucks was the rapid growth of cargo transportation by road amid the rise in Russia’s trade with Asian partners and the active implementation of large infrastructure projects. According to Rosstat, between January and September, vehicle freight turnover in the country jumped by 17.9% year-on-year.

Since the start of the year, sales of new cars in Russia have surged by 58.8%, amounting to roughly 1.2 million vehicles.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘ FEATURE
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘ FEATURE
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Respecting perspectives? John Bell, co-founder of the Conciliators Guild
0:00
28:14
Israel’s ex-justice minister walks out after being challenged on Gaza slaughter, October 7
0:00
27:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies