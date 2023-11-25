icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Nov, 2023 10:46
HomeBusiness News

Russia finds new whisky supplier

Exports from China have been booming, according to a report
Russia finds new whisky supplier
© Getty Images / Alexthq

China now ranks among Russia’s top ten suppliers of whisky, as it has embarked on a major expansion in the market after the departure of some popular Western brands, the business daily Kommersant reported on Friday, citing industry data.

According to the publication, China ramped up its supply of liquor to Russia tenfold in January-October to 464,000 liters, with whisky accounting for 421,000 liters of the total volume. The country’s share in the total volume of whisky supplied to the Russian market reportedly stood at 0.5%. The country has also surpassed Japan, which delivered fewer than 400,000 liters to Russia in January-October.

The report indicated that Indian distillers, which were also striving to fill the void left by departing Western firms, have also increased supplies to Russia. According to Kommersant data, over the first ten months of this year Indian whisky exports increased eightfold, to more than 742,000 liters.

READ MORE: Indian spirits to replace Western liquor brands in Russia – Kommersant

The curtailment of whiskey sales has been one of the heaviest blows dealt to the Russian market as a result of Western trade restrictions. According to WineRetail estimates, bottled whisky imports were halved in 2022 to between 11 million and 12 million liters. Some brands, including Johnnie Walker, Jack Daniel’s, Bushmills, Jim Beam and White Horse now arrive via parallel import schemes, and the number of suppliers is growing. In addition, 36 new local whisky brands appeared on the Russian market in the first nine months of 2022, according to a NielsenIQ analysis.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Israel’s Gaza bloodbath: will it spark a global energy crisis? (Energy Intelligence’s Abhi Rajendran)
0:00
28:28
Stuck on China
0:00
26:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies