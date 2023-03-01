icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2023 05:24
HomeBusiness News

Indian spirits to replace Western liquor brands in Russia – Kommersant

ABD is aiming to enter the Russian market
Indian spirits to replace Western liquor brands in Russia – Kommersant
© Sputnik / Vladimir Ostapkovich

Indian company Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), which produces the world’s third-most-popular whisky, Officer’s Choice, is planning to enter the Russian market, according to business daily Kommersant.

Russian vodka manufacturer Alcohol Siberian Group (ASG) will be the sole distributor of two ABD brands, the Indian company announced on Tuesday.

ABD is eyeing the market share that was vacated after the departure of some Western brands, Kommersant said. The Indian company’s brands have not been marketed in Russia before.

According to the newspaper, deliveries of ABD products started in February. The contract is valid until October 2025, while the specific sales volume has not been agreed.

Officer’s Choice Blue whisky from rare Scotch malts and Indian grain spirits will reportedly cost between 1,000 and 1,200 rubles ($13-$16) for a 0.75-liter bottle. Sterling Reserve premium blend’s price in Russia will vary from 1,100 rubles to 1,500 rubles ($14-$20) per bottle.

READ MORE: Western brands that left Russia easy to find – Reuters

Whisky has been the most affected type of alcohol in the Russian market as a result of Western trade restrictions. According to WineRetail estimates, bottled whisky imports have halved in 2022 to between 11 million and 12 million liters. Some brands, including Johnnie Walker, Jack Daniel’s, Bushmills, Jim Beam and White Horse were allowed for parallel import, and the number of their suppliers is growing. In addition, 36 new local whisky brands appeared in the market in the first nine months of 2022, according to analysis by NielsenIQ.

India produces 60% of the world’s whisky, with ABD exporting to more than 20 countries. The company’s revenue in the 2021 financial year exceeded $765 million.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa’s growing refugee crisis
0:00
26:23
Mass shootings & ADHD meds...A connection?
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies