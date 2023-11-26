icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Nov, 2023 16:59
HomeBusiness News

Cocoa prices near 50-year highs

Global shortages and high demand for chocolate have sent futures soaring
Cocoa prices near 50-year highs
© Getty Images / fcafotodigital

Prices for cocoa soared to their highest level in nearly half a century this week amid declining global supply, according to trading data.

New York futures for the key chocolate-making ingredient rose above $4,200 per metric ton, the highest price for the commodity since September 1977, surpassing the 2011 peak that resulted from that year’s cocoa export ban by Cote d’Ivoire. Prices have skyrocketed by roughly 75% so far this year.

Experts have attributed the spike in prices to poor crops in Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, which supply two-thirds of the world’s cocoa beans, amid extreme weather and crop diseases due to lower fertilizer use by farmers. The start of the harvest in both regions has already fallen behind last season’s pace, media outlets report, raising fears of a further tightening of the already undersupplied market.

According to Trading Economics data, Cote d’Ivoire farmers shipped 348,560 metric tons of cocoa from October 1 to November 12, which was 25.3% lower than in the same period last year.

Industry analysts also note that further price spikes are likely due to the threat to global supply posed by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which is expected to dry out West Africa in the coming months. Supply shortages are also exacerbated by an increase in global demand for cocoa beans, with processing in Europe, Brazil, and Cote d’Ivoire on the rise in recent months.

READ MORE: Signature dishes in EU states grow more costly – Bloomberg

According to the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO), the global market is facing a deficit of 116,000 metric tons of cocoa for the ongoing growing season (October 2022 to September 2023).

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fight, flight, freeze? Geoffrey Roberts, Emeritus Professor of History at University College Cork
0:00
31:34
Israel’s Gaza bloodbath: will it spark a global energy crisis? (Energy Intelligence’s Abhi Rajendran)
0:00
28:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies