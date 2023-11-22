icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian economic growth could exceed expectations – minister

The country’s GDP is projected to increase by 3% this year, driven by strong domestic demand
The International RUSSIA EXPO forum and exhibition. Day of the Altai Territory, Pavilion 75. ©  Sputnik / Kirill Zykov

Russia’s economy could perform even better than the current forecasts, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov predicted on Tuesday.

According to him, the growth of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) could reach 3% by the end of the year due to a “responsible” economic policy and strong domestic demand. Siluanov noted that Western sanctions since 2014 have led to Russia’s self-sufficiency in food security, adding that the country will continue to “invest” in its “economic independence.”

“Russia is a global economic player and there is no escape from this. All countries dealing with us must understand this,” the minister said.

The European Commission (EC) last week significantly raised its growth projection for the Russian economy from its May prediction of 0.9% to 2% this year. In its revised forecast, the EC admitted the country’s GDP was set to rebound on the back of “stronger-than-earlier expected domestic demand underpinned by fiscal stimulus.”

The EC’s projection is lower than the latest forecast by Russia’s Economy Ministry, which once again lifted its GDP forecast and now expects the economy to grow by 2.9% this year.

Earlier, Andrey Klepach, the chief economist at the Russian state development corporation VEB.RF, predicted that the Russian economy could expand by as much as 3.3% by the end of the year.

