icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
18 Nov, 2023 11:33
HomeBusiness News

Israel headed for sharp economic downturn – S&P

The conflict with Hamas will negatively affect GDP in 2023 and 2024, according to the rating agency
Israel headed for sharp economic downturn – S&P
©  Getty Images/Richard T. Nowitz

Israel’s economy will contract 5% in the fourth quarter of this year amid rising geopolitical and security risks due to the conflict with Palestinian military group Hamas, credit rating agency S&P said in a report this week.

The rating agency cited lower business activity, falling consumer demand, and a “very uncertain” investment environment.

S&P projects an Israeli fiscal deficit of 5.3% of GDP in 2023 and 2024, compared with the agency’s pre-war estimate of 2.3%.

The Israeli government has significantly increased expenses to fund the military and to compensate businesses near the border with Gaza, as well as the families of victims and hostages taken by Hamas. This has led to a record budget deficit, which last month ballooned to $6 billion, a more than sevenfold increase compared to one year ago.

The S&P report comes after the agency downgraded Israel’s credit outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’ last month, just two weeks after the conflict began on October 7. Ratings agencies Moody’s and Fitch have both put Israel on review for a downgrade.

READ MORE: Israel’s war debt soaring

S&P, however, indicated it could restore Israel’s credit outlook to ‘stable’ if the conflict is resolved, as that would mean a reduction in regional security and internal risks.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Black Rock Ukraine
0:00
26:55
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies