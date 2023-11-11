icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
11 Nov, 2023 06:00
HomeBusiness News

EU not rushing to tap profits from frozen Russian assets – Bloomberg

Ukraine had previously demanded that the West hand over all of Moscow's sanctioned funds, not just the interest received
EU not rushing to tap profits from frozen Russian assets – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Andrii Yalanskyi

France, Germany, Italy and Belgium have told the European Commission that they would prefer not to push forward with using profits from sanctioned Russian central bank assets to support Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The member states would rather opt for a more gradual approach when it comes to the issue of Russian assets that were frozen as part of Ukraine-related sanctions imposed on Russia in 2022.

The comments were reportedly made during a closed-door meeting earlier this week, as the bloc’s executive arm pushes to finalize a proposal on the issue by the end of the year.

Nearly $300 billion of Russian foreign exchange reserves have been frozen since the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing the seized overseas Russian assets to be swapped for foreign companies' funds frozen by Russia in retaliation.

Russia has earned twice as much money as West seized – Putin READ MORE: Russia has earned twice as much money as West seized – Putin

The EU diplomats have been attempting to find legal ways to use the impounded Russian funds to ‘rebuild’ Ukraine. Among the ideas floated was using the interest generated by the assets held in EU financial institutions. Earlier this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels would prepare a legal proposal on the transfer of Russian assets.

Moscow has repeatedly described any seizure of Russian assets as theft, and illegal under international law, while many analysts, including those in the West, have warned that any confiscation would jeopardize investor confidence in the EU’s banking system and damage its status as a global financial center.

While EU member states are in no rush to use the arrested assets, the Ukrainian government said that giving Kiev the interest from frozen assets would not be enough to compensate for the damage caused by the conflict, and that it hoped to receive the assets in full.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Palestine laboratory
0:00
27:48
Gaza-Israel history (Part 2)
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies