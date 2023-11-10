icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
10 Nov, 2023 12:18
HomeBusiness News

EU reopens Apple ‘tax-dodging’ case

The lawsuit is part of the bloc’s antitrust crackdown on so-called ‘sweetheart’ deals for multinationals
EU reopens Apple ‘tax-dodging’ case
© Getty Images / ozgurdonmaz

An EU tribunal made legal errors when it ruled in favor of US tech giant Apple in a €13 billion ($14 billion) tax case, an adviser to the bloc’s top court stated on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

According to EU Court of Justice (CJEU) advocate general Giovanni Pitruzzella, judges should set aside the General Court ruling and refer the case back to the lower tribunal.

The General Court had failed “to assess correctly the substance and consequences of certain methodological errors that, according to the Commission decision, vitiated the tax rulings,” Pitruzzella said.

In a landmark decision in 2020, the EU’s General Court sided with Apple, effectively annulling the European Commission’s declaration that the US company had been granted an economic advantage via Irish tax laws.

READ MORE: EU challenges court ruling allowing Apple to avoid paying $15bn tax bill

The ruling was a blow to European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who in 2016 had ordered the tech giant to repay €13 billion in unpaid taxes to Ireland, after the country allegedly granted “undue benefits” to the firm.

Both Apple and Ireland have contested the claims. The tech giant insisted it never asked for special treatment, while accusing the EU of trying to rewrite history. Apple CEO Tim Cook described the scandal as “total political crap.” 

The CJEU is expected to rule on the case in the coming months, according to Reuters.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Indefinite occupation’
0:00
24:54
The cost of medical tourism
0:00
26:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies