icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
9 Nov, 2023 15:55
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s oil and gas revenues hit 18-month high

Soaring crude prices have boosted Moscow’s income from energy exports, according to Rossiyskaya Gazeta  
Russia’s oil and gas revenues hit 18-month high
©  Sputnik/Maksim Bogodvid

Russia’s proceeds from oil and gas sales surged to their highest level in one and a half years in October, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported on Wednesday.

The country’s revenues from energy exports reached 1.63 trillion rubles ($17.7 billion) last month despite forecasts of a vast deficit, the outlet said. Only once have Russia’s energy revenues been higher – in April 2022, when profits reached 1.8 trillion rubles, the article stated.

Soaring prices of Russia’s flagship Urals blend of crude were among the factors contributing to record profits. In September, a barrel of Urals cost an average of $83.08, compared to the average price of $61.84 during the first 10 months of this year.

Russian energy companies pay a mineral extraction tax (MET), which varies depending on oil prices and accounts for the main share of government revenues from the sale of oil and gas. The MET alone contributed 950 billion rubles ($10 billion) to the budget last month, according to the outlet.

READ MORE: West’s Russian oil price cap not working – WSJ

On top of that, in October, Russian oil firms paid additional income tax (ATT) for the third quarter, adding another 593 billion rubles ($6.4 billion) to the budget, which marked an 18-month record.

Additionally, last month oil producers did not receive damper payments for September as market prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in Russia have surged sharply, a circumstance which helped the budget save substantially. Damper is paid to refineries for supplying fuel to the domestic market at prices which are lower than those of exports. For example, in August, damper payments from the Russian budget totaled almost 300 billion rubles ($3.25 billion), the outlet said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of medical tourism
0:00
26:46
CrossTalk: Endgame Kiev 
0:00
24:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies