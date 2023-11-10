icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Nov, 2023 07:02
Russia signs bumper grain deal with Middle Eastern ally 

Syria is looking to expand trade ties with Moscow, the country’s agriculture minister has said
Syria has struck a major grain import deal with Russia, the Middle Eastern country’s agriculture minister, Mohammed Hassan Qatana, told RIA Novosti on Tuesday. 

According to the official, the Arab Republic will buy 1.4 million tons of crops as Damascus seeks to expand trade ties with Moscow.   

Qatana noted that the amount secured under the contract would be enough to cover Syria’s grain demand for an entire year.   

He stressed that deliveries are going “smoothly” and that Syria had already received large volumes of Russian wheat.  

The deal comes as Russia is expected to reap its second-largest harvest on record this year, following a bumper crop in the previous agricultural season, according to official estimates.   

The Russian Agriculture Ministry has upgraded its grain harvest forecast for 2023 to 135 million tons in net weight, including 90 million tons of wheat.  

Russia has become the world’s biggest exporter of grain in recent years due to record harvests and attractive pricing, which have helped it quadruple its share on the global market since the early 2000s.

