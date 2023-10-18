icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
18 Oct, 2023 14:33
HomeBusiness News

Russia and China sign major grain contract – TASS

Moscow will supply 70 million tons of agricultural produce as part of a $25 billion deal
Russia and China sign major grain contract – TASS
Agricultural workers operate combines during wheat harvesting in the fields of Krasnodarskoe company in Krasnodar region, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

Moscow and Beijing have signed a major deal on long-term supplies of Russian grain to China, TASS reported on Wednesday.  

Russia is building up new export routes for its agricultural produce as part of the New Land Grain Corridor (NLGC) initiative.   

Worth 2.5 trillion rubles ($25.7 billion), the contract is one of the largest ever deals between the two countries, NLGC’s deputy CEO for development, Karen Ovsepian, told TASS on the sidelines of the international Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Wednesday.   

The new 12-year agreement will provide China with 70 million tons of Russian grain, soybeans, and oilseed cargoes.   

The NLGC program, led by a company of the same name, is designed to expand grain exports from the Urals, Siberia, and the Russian Far East to China, Central Asia, and the Middle East. The initiative is supported by the Russian and Chinese governments as part of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt.  

READ MORE: Largest buyer of Russian grain named

NLGC export infrastructure includes the Zabaikalsky grain terminal on the border with China, as well as a network of grain elevators across Siberia, the Urals, and the Russian Far East. Launched last September, the Zabaikalsky terminal is the first of its kind in the world and is the largest grain logistics facility in Russia. Construction continues at the facility, and the total investment is estimated at 9 billion rubles ($92.5 million), all from private funds.   

According to Ovsepian, the latest grain supply agreement will balance the export structure within the Belt and Road Initiative as it will “by far replace the lost volumes of Ukrainian exports” with produce from Siberia and the Russian Far East.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Nakba 2.0
0:00
24:48
Sex trafficking
0:00
27:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies