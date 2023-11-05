icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
5 Nov, 2023 14:14
HomeBusiness News

Sanctions failed to ‘bring Russia to its knees’ – industry group

The EU is the one suffering more from its own restrictions against Moscow, the head of an Italian business group has told RT
Sanctions failed to ‘bring Russia to its knees’ – industry group
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky

Western sanctions have failed to achieve their declared goal of destabilizing Russia and its economy, Vittorio Torrembini, president of the Association of Italian Entrepreneurs in Russia, told RT on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Samarkand on Saturday.

According to Torrembini, “if the goal of the sanctions was to bring Russia to its knees, that goal was not achieved.

Europe suffers more than Russia from these sanctions – poor people suffer, entrepreneurs who are losing their businesses, workers who are losing their jobs, people who are losing purchasing power due to high energy costs,” the business official noted.

According to Torrembini, it is high time for Western countries and governments “to take other measures” instead of sanctions, including attempting to start a dialogue with Moscow.

Without dialogue, the issue of Ukraine… will not be resolved; without dialogue, nothing will happen,” he stressed.

Torrembini noted that business can be one of the avenues through which a new cooperation strategy could be formed between Russia and the EU. He said, however, that at the moment many European companies are being pressured not to pursue projects with Russia. Still, he added, “stopping business is like stopping water with your hands” and expressed hope that business cooperation will not be stifled by political agendas.

READ MORE: Italian companies want to return to Russia – industry group

Speaking to reporters in September, Torrembini said that nearly all Italian corporations that were forced to leave the Russian market due to Western sanctions over the past several months have expressed a wish to return. He added that some 110 companies from Italy are still running production capacities in the sanctions-hit country, while 150 have maintained a presence in Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rules for fools? John Dugard, emeritus professor of international law, Leiden University
0:00
29:1
Gaza: There will be repeats of 7 October if Israel continues occupation of Palestine – Amr Moussa
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies