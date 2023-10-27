icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
27 Oct, 2023 14:31
HomeBusiness News

Germany warns EU about overspending – Bloomberg

Brussels is reportedly wrestling over new funding for Ukraine and how to deal with immigration
Germany warns EU about overspending – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Sean Gallup / Staff

The EU should give serious thought to limiting its spending plans, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged on Friday at a closed-door meeting of the heads of member states, sources familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg.

Leaders reportedly wrangled with each other and with the bloc’s executive arm over the proposed spending plan late into Thursday night, with many pushing for new funding to help Ukraine and to address migration.

The German chancellor claimed the European Commission was just talking about spending money, without a real discussion about reducing expenditure, people who were familiar with the situation but asked not to be named, told the outlet.

EU authorities have been plugging away at the bloc’s 2024 budget for months. The official deadline for an agreement is December, but some member states have signaled that the shifting of funds may continue into the new year.

The bloc’s budget through 2027 is already overstretched due to continued military aid and technical support to Ukraine, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the latest interest rate hikes that have increased the cost of government borrowing amid the energy crisis and rising inflation.

No one reportedly voiced support for new spending, except in relation to the financial package for Ukraine worth €50 billion ($53 billion), sources told Bloomberg.

READ MORE: Two NATO states blocked $52.8 billion Ukraine aid – Politico

Allocating funds for Kiev is also a challenge given budget constraints in Brussels and in the member states. Moreover, Slovakia’s new prime minister Robert Fico has joined his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in opposing new money for Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Destroying Gaza
0:00
24:42
The cost of militaries
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies