Young Russians favor jobs in fintech over energy sector – survey

Gazprom remains the most desired company to work for overall

Most young Russians would prefer careers in the fintech (financial technology) sector to jobs in the oil and gas industry, a new survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (WCIOM) has found.

Among respondents aged 18-24, a quarter said they would like to work at Tinkoff bank, 24% opted for Russian energy giant Gazprom, and 23% called Sberbank as the most favoured employer.

In the 25-34 age group, 30% of those polled would like to work for Gazprom, while Serbank (18%) and Russian tech giant Yandex (18%) rounded out the top three.

The research center found that 30% of Russia’s working-age people would opt for Gazprom, which came top of the ranking for the third consecutive year.

Russian Railways, Rosneft, Sberbank and Rosatom shared the second spot with 13%.

The poll also showed that Rosatom is often preferred by Russians with a higher education. Those wishing to work for Yandex, which was ranked third in the ranking, dropped from 18% to 10%.

Energy major Lukoil was viewed favorably by 9% of those polled, while state-run Roscosmos, mining major Norilsk Nickel, and Tinkoff Bank each received 8% of votes in the survey.

The agency added that 7% and 4% of respondents who had reached working age would opt for e-commerce giants Wildberries and Ozon.

A high salary and benefits, compliance with obligations to employees, and labor safety standards are cited as being the top criteria for choosing a job.

The WCIOM poll was conducted October 4-6, among a random national sample of 1,200 Russian adults over the age of 18, contacted by phone.

