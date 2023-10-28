icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
28 Oct, 2023 11:19
HomeBusiness News

Young Russians favor jobs in fintech over energy sector – survey

Gazprom remains the most desired company to work for overall
Young Russians favor jobs in fintech over energy sector – survey
© Getty Images / primeimages

Most young Russians would prefer careers in the fintech (financial technology) sector to jobs in the oil and gas industry, a new survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (WCIOM) has found.

Among respondents aged 18-24, a quarter said they would like to work at Tinkoff bank, 24% opted for Russian energy giant Gazprom, and 23% called Sberbank as the most favoured employer.

In the 25-34 age group, 30% of those polled would like to work for Gazprom, while Serbank (18%) and Russian tech giant Yandex (18%) rounded out the top three.

The research center found that 30% of Russia’s working-age people would opt for Gazprom, which came top of the ranking for the third consecutive year.

Russian Railways, Rosneft, Sberbank and Rosatom shared the second spot with 13%.

Majority of Russians support turning away from West – poll READ MORE: Majority of Russians support turning away from West – poll

The poll also showed that Rosatom is often preferred by Russians with a higher education. Those wishing to work for Yandex, which was ranked third in the ranking, dropped from 18% to 10%.

Energy major Lukoil was viewed favorably by 9% of those polled, while state-run Roscosmos, mining major Norilsk Nickel, and Tinkoff Bank each received 8% of votes in the survey.

The agency added that 7% and 4% of respondents who had reached working age would opt for e-commerce giants Wildberries and Ozon.

A high salary and benefits, compliance with obligations to employees, and labor safety standards are cited as being the top criteria for choosing a job.

The WCIOM poll was conducted October 4-6, among a random national sample of 1,200 Russian adults over the age of 18, contacted by phone.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza-Israel conflict
0:00
28:4
A never ending mystery: Havana Syndrome
0:00
26:53
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies