icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
18 Oct, 2023 10:20
HomeBusiness News

Russia threatens response to Western use of frozen assets

A reported $300 billion in Moscow’s forex reserves have been seized as part of Ukraine-related sanctions
Russia threatens response to Western use of frozen assets
© Getty Images / Sergey Vlasov

Moscow will respond with similar measures if Western countries use revenues generated from frozen Russian assets, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov warned on Tuesday in an interview with Asharq TV.

Siluanov was commenting on the latest proposal made by several countries to use the profits from investing Russian frozen assets to cover the cost of the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“We have frozen the funds of unfriendly countries as well […] Then, we will do the same in this case,” the Finance Minister stated.

Nearly $300 billion of Russian forex reserves have reportedly been frozen since Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine began. According to official estimates, the Russian central bank’s reserves decreased by 8.4% in 2022.

In July, a major EU clearing house, Belgium-based Euroclear, revealed that of the €2.28 billion ($2.4 billion) it earned in the first half of 2023, it accrued more than €1.7 billion in profit from frozen Russian assets.

It’s estimated that Euroclear holds €196.6 billion worth of Russian assets, the vast majority of which is owned by the Bank of Russia. The EU has reportedly frozen €207 billion in Russian assets and reserves since February 2022.

READ MORE: EU state pledges to send profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine  

EU policymakers are expected to discuss the imposition of a windfall tax on profits generated from the immobilized funds estimated to create some €3 billion in profits.

Earlier this month, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that his nation would send the tax revenue worth €1.7 billion that has been generated from seized Russian assets to Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Nakba 2.0
0:00
24:48
Sex trafficking
0:00
27:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies