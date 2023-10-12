icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
12 Oct, 2023 12:05
HomeBusiness News

EU state pledges to send profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine  

Belgium will hand over $1.8 billion in taxes collected on income from the funds, its prime minister has revealed  
EU state pledges to send profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine  
©  Getty Images / querbeet

Belgium will send the tax revenue generated from the proceeds of Russian frozen assets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Wednesday after meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Brussels.

Profits worth €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion) that have been generated from seized Russian funds will be handed over to Kiev next year and will be spent on military equipment, humanitarian support, and reconstruction, according to De Croo.

Belgium, home to NATO and the European Union headquarters, also pledged to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025 and provide their maintenance and training to Ukrainian personnel. 

Following the meeting with De Croo, Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel that he discussed ways of “how Russia's frozen assets can be used now, without wasting time, to compensate for the damage” and thanked the Belgian leader for “principled work on the asset freeze.”

In July, a major EU clearing house, Belgium-based Euroclear, revealed that of the €2.28 billion it earned in the first half of 2023, it accrued more than €1.7 billion in profit from frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine to fund defense with seized Russian assets – Zelensky READ MORE: Ukraine to fund defense with seized Russian assets – Zelensky

In financial results for the first six months of this year, Euroclear reported “a substantial growth in operating income” driven partly by “higher interest earnings, including a material rise linked to the application of international sanctions on Russia.” Euroclear’s income, excluding Russian assets, amounted to €538 million.

It's estimated that Euroclear holds €196.6 billion worth of Russian assets, the vast majority of which is owned by the country’s central bank. The EU has frozen €207 billion in Russian assets and reserves since the beginning of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

For some time, Brussels has been investigating ways to use proceeds from frozen Russian funds to cover the cost of reconstruction in Ukraine after the conflict.

In September, Bloomberg reported that EU officials scheduled discussions to outline the bloc’s plans to impose a windfall tax on profits generated from the immobilized assets. The Russian central bank’s funds blocked in the EU are expected to create some €3 billion in windfall profits.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of data centers
0:00
28:32
CrossTalk: ‘total blockade’
0:00
24:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies