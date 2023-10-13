icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
13 Oct, 2023 10:21
HomeBusiness News

European gas prices surge to six-month high

Mounting fears of energy supply shortages have jolted markets
European gas prices surge to six-month high
©  filmfoto

Natural gas futures in Western Europe jumped by a further 5% on Friday, climbing to the highest level since early April, according to data from the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

The cost of gas futures for November delivery at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub in the Netherlands surged to an intraday high of €56.01 ($59.1) per megawatt-hour in household terms during morning trade, or over $617 per thousand cubic meters, the highest level in eight months.

Since last week, the continent’s benchmark futures prices have jumped by more than 54%.

Analysts partly attribute the surge to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has led to a shutdown of an offshore gas field which supplies Egypt. They have also cited the suspected sabotage of a Baltic Sea pipeline between Finland and Estonia, planned workers’ strikes at key export plants in Australia, and the approaching winter in Europe.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No way out 
0:00
24:52
The cost of data centers
0:00
28:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies