icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Sep, 2023 06:21
HomeBusiness News

Russian energy revenues set to rise – Finance Ministry

Oil and gas profits are expected to soar by 30% next year, according to a report
Russian energy revenues set to rise – Finance Ministry
©  Getty Images/grandriver

Russia’s revenues from oil and gas exports could surge by almost a third next year, the country’s Finance Ministry stated in a budget policy document published on Thursday.   

According to the ministry’s forecast, Russia’s proceeds from oil and gas sales are set to rise by 30% in 2024, from $91 billion to $118.2 billion. They are also predicted to account for 6.4% of GDP, compared to 5.3% this year. 

A further increase in energy revenues to $121.3 billion is expected for 2025, while in 2026 the ministry projects that they will decline to $117.1 billion.  

By 2026, the share of oil and gas income in Russia’s GDP will decrease to 5.6%, according to the forecast, which attributed the predicted decline to a “stabilization of the price environment and an increase in the share of oil production at fields with preferential tax treatment.”  

The Russian government plans to continue reducing discounts on Urals crude to the Brent benchmark. According to the report, the discount is expected to gradually decrease from the current $20 per barrel to $6 per barrel in 2026. Next year, the discount will stand at $15 per barrel and in 2025 it is expected to be $10.  

Russia to reduce oil discounts – RBK READ MORE: Russia to reduce oil discounts – RBK

Moscow has changed the way it assesses crude prices for tax purposes after the EU and G7 imposed a ban and a price cap on purchases of Russian oil in December. The move is aimed at offsetting the effect that the drop in prices for Urals crude was having on budget revenues. The price of Urals has at times been around $35 to $40 per barrel lower than that of Brent. 

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law amendments in the tax code for the energy sector to reduce the discount on Urals crude to Brent from $25 per barrel to $20, starting in September.  

According to Reuters calculations, Russia’s oil and gas revenues are due to rise to around $7.5 billion in September, up 14% from the previous month. In September 2022, the corresponding figure was $7 billion.

The rise reflects a 24% month-on-month increase to $11.2 billion in proceeds from a mineral extraction tax, according to the calculations, based on data from industry sources and official statistics on oil and gas production.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next?
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next? FEATURE
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next?
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next? FEATURE
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia, then China
0:00
26:33
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies