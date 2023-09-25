icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Sep, 2023 10:00
HomeBusiness News

Russian maritime trade forecast to grow

Arctic shipping has been a priority for the country’s economic development
Russian maritime trade forecast to grow
© Getty Images / Timacoch

Russian shipping will continue to expand and will reach 29.6 million tons by 2026, marking a 7.3% increase from 2022, according to a report by the Ministry of Economic Development.

On Friday, the ministry issued its forecast on the country’s social economic development for 2024-2026. According to the projection, sea cargo turnover is expected to continue rising in the coming years. In 2023, inland freight traffic is predicted to be up by 2.4%, or 119.2 million tons.

Russia has been steadily ramping up maritime cargo transportation, particularly via the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The NSR, which stretches the entire length of Russia's Arctic and Far East regions, is expected to become a major trade route for goods shipped between Europe and Asia.

The Arctic sea route could drastically reduce transport times, compared to traditional routes through the Suez or Panama canals. In the Soviet era, it was used mainly to supply goods to isolated settlements in the Arctic.

According to NSR developer Rosatom, cargo turnover on the route is expected to see “explosive growth” in the near future.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Alastair Crooke: ENORMOUS Tensions in Ukraine, USA’s Increasing Isolation & Europe Becoming a Vassal
0:00
29:17
Exporting hate
0:00
27:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies