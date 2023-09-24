icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Sep, 2023 10:45
HomeBusiness News

Russia-China trade on track for record in 2023

Turnover between January and August soared past $155 billion, customs data has shown
Russia-China trade on track for record in 2023
© Getty Images / silkwayrain

Trade between Russia and China has maintained its brisk momentum since reaching record levels in 2022, with exports and imports experiencing robust growth since the start of this year, as per this week's update from the Russian Customs Service.

According to the service’s Telegram channel, bilateral trade between the two countries surged by 25% from January to August compared to last year. Data from China’s customs agency showed previously that trade turnover amounted to $155.1 billion during this period.

The Russian customs authority said that Moscow and Beijing will continue to simplify customs formalities to further boost trade, noting “a special interest in organizing a permanent, round-the-clock operation of one of the main transport hubs – the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli automobile border-crossing checkpoint, as well as of the Pogranichny-Suifenhe road crossing.” 

Russia has been supplying China mostly with energy products, such as oil and gas, as well as refined products, agri-food and industrial products. China has been exporting almost all types of goods, including food, equipment, mobile phones, electronics, engineering products, furniture, toys, textiles, clothing and footwear.

During the previous year, trade between Russia and China soared to an all-time high of $190.3 billion. The two nations are now poised to exceed their $200 billion target for this year, and they remain steadfast in their belief that achieving an annual $250 billion in trade is “absolutely realistic.”

READ MORE: Chinese imports of Russian crude hit new record

The strengthening of economic ties between Russia and China has been fortified by their joint commitment to conducting a significant portion of transactions using their respective national currencies instead of relying on the US dollar. Moscow and Beijing have intensified their efforts to diminish their dependence on the dollar and euro in global trade, especially in light of Western sanctions imposed on Russia and the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
﻿﻿Flexible vs fixed? Binod Singh Ajatshatru, director of the BRICS institute
0:00
28:26
Blowing the whistle on Apple
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies