icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump charges are political persecution – Putin
12 Sep, 2023 13:13
HomeBusiness News

Putin outlines economic vision for 21st-century Russia

Developing the resource-rich Far East is among the most critical tasks, according to the president
Putin outlines economic vision for 21st-century Russia
Cable stayed bridge 'Russky Bridge' in Vladivostok, Russia © Getty Images / MikeDrone

The role of the Far East in Russia’s economic future and the country’s position in a multipolar world is of utmost importance, President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. According to Putin, the region’s development is Russia’s top priority for the 21st century.

Addressing the plenary session of the EEF, he elaborated that the Far Eastern Federal District comprises 40% of the country's landmass. In recent years, the government has launched several programs aimed at revitalizing the region and boosting its economy, and Western sanctions have accelerated that process, Putin noted.

According to the Russian president, investments in the regional economy are growing three times faster than the national average.

“The growth of investment in fixed capital from 2014 to 2022 was 13% throughout the country, while in the Far East it was 39%,” Putin indicated.

The Russian leader added that production volumes have reflected those figures, with the rate of industrial growth in the Far East also exceeding the national average. Thus, over the past five years, most of the Far Eastern regions were among the top 20 in GDP growth rates, with the Magadan Region leading the pack.

READ MORE: Chinese firm to produce smart tech in Russia’s Far East

“Over 10 years, the cargo turnover of the Far Eastern seaports increased by 1.6 times, housing commissioning by 1.3 times, electricity consumption by 1.2 times. Annual gold production in the east of the country increased by 1.6 times, coal by 2.8 times,” the president said, noting that it was not just about percentages, but about the fact that “everything is growing exponentially.” 

“There are development plans, they were drawn up earlier, so it will be even easier for us to implement them. There are funds, investors are ready to invest,” Putin said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No coping with coups? Efem Ubi, Associate Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs
0:00
28:49
Growing infertility
0:00
26:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies