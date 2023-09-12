icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Passenger plane crash-lands in Russia – media
12 Sep, 2023 05:30
HomeBusiness News

German construction industry ‘faces abyss’ – property mogul

Rising costs and red tape have been hurting the sector, Vonovia has warned
German construction industry ‘faces abyss’ – property mogul
© Getty Images / Ezra Bailey

Germany’s crucial construction sector has been on the brink of collapse, putting in jeopardy the overall economy. The Economist reported that last week, citing housing giant Vonovia.

The report says the sector makes up 12% of the country’s GDP and employs a million construction workers.

“We are sending our construction industry into the abyss,” the chief executive of Vonovia, Rolf Buch, was quoted as saying.

The article indicated that despite the German government’s pledge to build 400,000 flats a year, industry estimates have shown that about 700,000 a year are needed, “not least to house the more than one million Ukrainians” taking shelter in the country.

Last year, just 295,000 new buildings were built. Buch described the resulting shortage of affordable housing in parts of the country as a “societal tinderbox.” 

Germany critically short of housing as construction tanks READ MORE: Germany critically short of housing as construction tanks

The Economist wrote that soaring energy prices and high building material costs as a result of supply-chain disruptions have been crippling the construction industry. Meanwhile, higher interest rates have increased the cost of debt that many German builders rely on to get projects off the ground, it noted. All of this has resulted in construction firms and property developers going bust, with 437 building companies filing for insolvency in the first four months of this year, representing an increase of 20% year-on-year.

“It is not a functioning market,” head of think-tank Ifo Clemens Fuest said, pointing to remorseless red tape, namely the introduction of ‘rent brake’ as well as strict environmental regulations.

The German Property Federation (ZIA) said in its spring report that housing shortages have likely reached their highest level in 20 years and that the gap between supply and demand may widen to 700,000 buildings by 2025. According to ZIA estimates, 1.4 million people will be looking for a place to live in 2024 and will not be able to find one "if we don't turn things around immediately."

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: conflicting aims
0:00
28:7
The new arms race: Artificial intelligence
0:00
25:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies