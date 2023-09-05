icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2023 15:32
HomeBusiness News

Major upturn in Russia’s new car sales

The Lada was the best-selling vehicle on the domestic market in June, followed by Chinese brands, data shows
Major upturn in Russia’s new car sales
Lada Granta Classic 22 © Sputnik / Aleksey Danichev

Car sales in Russia have continued to grow, more than doubling in August year-on-year, data from the Russian analytic agency Autostat showed on Tuesday.

Sales of new passenger cars last month reportedly reached 109,731 units, over 2.5 times the figure in August 2022. A total of 606,952 passenger vehicles were sold in the first eight months of this year, 41% more than in the same period a year ago.

The Russian Lada remains the top-selling brand in the country, with 28,721 cars sold in August, representing a 26% market share. It was followed by Chinese car brands, which continue to fill the void left by departing Western firms.

Chery, the second-largest Chinese car exporter worldwide, saw its Russia sales grow to 13,412 units last month. Haval came in third, with 10,979 cars sold. Geely and Changan were also among the top five best-selling brands in August, with 8,838 and 6,869 vehicles sold, respectively.

The Russian automobile industry, which had been heavily reliant on foreign investment and equipment, was hit by an exodus of international manufacturers due to Western sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine. Sales of new cars plunged 59% last year, as American, European, Japanese and South Korean automakers either left the country or suspended deliveries of cars and components, halting local production indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Chinese automakers have embarked on a major expansion in the Russian market, and are expected to reach a 60% share of total sales this year, according to car dealer chain Avtodom. China exported over 160,000 cars to Russia last year, more than doubling its market share.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Covid loneliness
0:00
27:23
War by Hollywood script? Larry Johnson, Former analyst at the US Central Intelligence Agency
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies