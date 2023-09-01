icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Sep, 2023 14:17
HomeBusiness News

Huge withdrawal of capital from Switzerland to Middle East – media

The United Arab Emirates has become a new safe haven for the wealth of Russia’s sanctioned rich, Swissinfo reports
Huge withdrawal of capital from Switzerland to Middle East – media
© Getty Images / Muhammad Zulkifal

Swiss sanctions against wealthy Russians and their businesses have forced them to move their money elsewhere, most notably the UAE, SwissInfo reported on Friday.

Although not an EU member, Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality last year and joined the bloc in adopting sanctions against Russian individuals, companies, and organizations and freezing Russian assets in retaliation for Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

According to Swissinfo, citing a study from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a “significant exodus of Russian assets” resulted in a $100 billion rise in wealth deposited in the United Arab Emirates last year. It marks the fastest annual growth of any offshore booking center, it noted.

The report pointed out that Swiss private banks were anxious that the trend not spread to clients from other countries. “The key is to persuade the wealthy elites that sanctions against Russia do not dilute Switzerland’s neutrality, which is a key selling point for rich people living in politically unstable countries,” Swissinfo wrote.

“Clients still believe, as do I, that Switzerland is a neutral country that follows the fundamental rules of neutrality,” Gregoire Bordier, president of the Association of Swiss Private Banks, told the outlet. “They are not questioning why sanctions target a certain group of people. The question is more ‘where are you going’ rather than ‘where are you now’,” he argued.

READ MORE: Rich Russians turning to Dubai to evade sanctions – media

The refusal of UAE to condemn Russia’s military operation in Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council appears to have been interpreted by high net worth Russians as an invitation, according to media reports. Sources have previously told Reuters that Russian citizens have been moving their funds from Switzerland and the UK to Dubai, after the two nations sanctioned Russia and threatened to freeze the assets of prominent Russian businesspeople and politicians. In the second quarter of 2023, Russians became the third-largest property buyers in Dubai, having been the ninth biggest in 2021, according to data from real estate agent Betterhomes, as cited by the Wall Street Journal.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of opium
0:00
24:45
A world without cash
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies