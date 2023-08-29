icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Aug, 2023 09:48
HomeBusiness News

World’s largest crypto exchange could exit Russia – WSJ

Binance has already banned users based in the country from conducting transactions in foreign currencies
World’s largest crypto exchange could exit Russia – WSJ
© Global Look Press / Omar Marques

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is considering a complete withdrawal from the Russian market, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the company.    

The potential exit could come in response to regulatory challenges that Binance is facing within the country.   

“All options are on the table, including a full exit,” a company spokesperson told the US newspaper, without providing further details.   

The news comes after Binance recently announced that Russian users can now trade on the P2P (peer-to-peer) platform in fiat currency in rubles only. The option is restricted to local users who have passed Binance’s ‘know your customer’ (KYC) verification.   

New rules also ban Russian users who reside outside the country from trading in the ruble, euro, US dollar, and Ukrainian hryvnia on the P2P exchange. In addition, rubles are no longer an option for non-Russian users. 

Binance stopped supporting deposits from Visa and Mastercard cards issued in Russia in March 2022 due to Ukraine-related sanctions imposed on Moscow by Western states. 

READ MORE: Top crypto exchange bans foreign currency transfers for Russians – media

In March of this year, the crypto exchange introduced additional restrictions on Russian users, barring them from buying and selling US dollars and euros using P2P. It then banned EU-based users from making transfers in Russian rubles via the platform, and placed limitations on Russian accounts that had crypto assets worth over €10,000 ($11,000).   

However, it was reported in April that the restrictions had been lifted, and that Russian users were again able to deposit rubles, euros, British pounds, and other currencies onto the platform from bank cards issued in Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
A world without cash
0:00
26:44
Grim future of G7
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies